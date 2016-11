Family’s Thanksgiving argument heats up, and it isn’t over Trump vs. Clinton

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:02 Waiting in line for deals on Black Friday

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids

1:24 Spending birthday money on Black Friday

1:51 Six-month 'temp' job becomes 17 years for retiring museum director

2:26 These are this year's top tech gifts

0:50 Mall shopper says the crowds aren't bad this year

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West