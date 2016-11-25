National

November 25, 2016 12:13 PM

What’s inside these gift-wrapped boxes would make Santa mad

Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio

The State Highway Patrol says troopers found 71 pounds of marijuana and other drugs wrapped as Christmas gifts in a vehicle that was stopped for a driving violation in northwest Ohio.

The patrol says the drugs seized Monday on Interstate 80 in Wood County, south of Toledo, have an estimated street value of $330,000.

A trooper stopped the rented Ford Expedition with Washington state plates for following another vehicle too closely, and that led to a search of the SUV with help from a K-9. Investigators found the drugs in 10 gift-wrapped boxes. The boxes contained 71 pounds of marijuana, 360 THC pills and a pound of hash wax oil, the highway patrol said.

Daniel A. Yates, 31, of Eureka, Calif., was jailed on suspicion of drug trafficking. He has a court appearance scheduled next week.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine, according to a highway patrol release.

