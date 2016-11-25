Trump’s pick for White House counsel once represented Tom DeLay

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:27 Pokemon Go players explain how to play

1:50 Working at St. Clair Square on Black Friday

1:12 Painting for a cancer cure

1:43 Shopping at Best Buy in Fairview Heights on Black Friday

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids

1:02 Highland High School senior scores perfect 36 on ACT

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus