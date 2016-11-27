The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Sunday, November 27, 2016
A pair of disturbances will bring rain and snow to the western half of the country on Sunday, while wintry weather lingers over the Northeast.
A pair of low pressure systems will transition across the Intermountain West. The first system will move in an eastward trajectory from the interior Pacific Northwest to the northern Plains. This system will bring moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest, the upper Intermountain West and the northern Rockies. Another area of low pressure will move east northeastward over the Four Corners and the Plains. This system will generate similar weather conditions across the Southwest and the lower Intermountain West. By the late afternoon and evening, one strong low pressure system will form over the central and northern Plains. This system, combined with a cold frontal boundary, will produce widespread rain and thunderstorms across the Plains and the western edge of the Midwest. A mixture of rain and snow will develop along the northwestern periphery of the low pressure system, focusing over the northern Plains.
Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will become better organized along the coast of New England. This system will usher light to moderate snow over western New England and Upstate New York, while a mixture of rain and snow develops along the coast of Maine. The remainder of the Eastern Seaboard should experience dry weather on Sunday, with the exception to scattered showers in southeast Florida.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Saturday have ranged from a morning low of 3 degrees at Gunnison, Colo. to a high of 84 degrees at Fort Myers, Fla.
