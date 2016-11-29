That shopping app you downloaded might be fake

0:39 Police chief speaks about officer-involved shooting at Cahokia Walmart Pause

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

1:47 MetroLink riders react to Monday shooting

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:02 Christkindlmarkt opens in Belleville

5:07 SIUE student protest rally for unity