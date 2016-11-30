The Latest: Small protests remain calm in Charlotte

The Latest on a decision not to charge an officer who shot a black man in Charlotte, North Carolina (all times local):
7:35 p.m.
Several dozen people came out in the rain to protest a prosecutor's decision not to charge a Charlotte police officer in the shooting of a man that caused two nights of violent protests in North Carolina's largest city.
Media outlets reported that the protesters gathered Wednesday evening outside Charlotte police headquarters. They remained calm, chanting and waving signs.
Many of them say they don't believe Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney Andrew Murray's report that Keith Scott had a gun in his hands when he was shot Sept. 20.
They also don't believe that black officer Bradley Vinson shot Scott. Instead, they think Murray and investigators are covering up for a white officer.
Murray detailed his evidence in a meticulous 40-minute presentation Wednesday and released his report on the shooting online.
---
12:25 p.m.
Lawyers for the family of a black man fatally shot by a Charlotte police officer say they still have questions as they consider whether to file a lawsuit.
Charles Monnett represents the family of Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot on Sept. 20 by a Charlotte officer. Monnett noted that there are different standards for criminal charges than for civil liability. The lawyers said they haven't yet decided whether to pursue civil action.
Monnett did commend Charlotte's prosecutor for meeting with the family and explaining his decision not to pursue charges against the officer who shot Scott.
Another family attorney, Justin Bamberg, said the prosecutor's decision against criminal charges doesn't mean the shooting was right.
The family's lawyers also asked that if people protest, they do it lawfully and peacefully.
---
12:15 p.m.
A North Carolina prosecutor has released evidence that a black man shot by police had a gun, including DNA on the weapon and details about the sale of the gun and ammo.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney Andrew Murray quoted from a Facebook chat in which a man discussed selling a gun to Keith Lamont Scott.
Murray says the person said in the Facebook chat that he felt responsibility for Scott's Sept. 20 death, and that he was concerned he would be criminally charged. Murray couldn't comment on whether that person would be charged.
Murray also says that Scott's DNA was found on the slide and grip of a handgun recovered from the scene. Murray said the gun was cocked, its safety was off and it had a round in its chamber.
Authorities found a receipt for an ammunition purchase matching a debit card that was in Scott's wallet.
---
11:30 a.m.
A North Carolina prosecutor says a Charlotte police officer acted lawfully when he shot and killed a black man in a case that touched off several nights of unrest in the city.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney Andrew Murray made the announcement Wednesday in the shooting by officer Brent Vinson.
Vinson, who also is black, shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott on Sept. 20.
Scott was sitting in his vehicle at an apartment complex when he was confronted by police. Police video showed officers shouting for Scott to drop a gun numerous times. Scott's family has said he was not armed.
However, Murray displayed a nearby store's surveillance video showing the outline of what appeared to be a holstered gun on Scott's ankle, and he discussed other evidence that Scott was armed.
Comments