Trump supporter wants to protect refugee neighbors from ‘send them back’ policies

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:47 MetroLink riders react to Monday shooting

1:02 Christkindlmarkt opens in Belleville

1:21 O'Fallon City Clerk wants to be mayor

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:02 Highland High School senior scores perfect 36 on ACT

0:59 Pets make great gifts and Noel the cat is great for the holidays.