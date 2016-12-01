Artificial intelligence may make your life easier — and take your job

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard Pause

2:42 East St. Louis plans to recognize 100th anniversary of 1917 race riots

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:41 Car winds up in phone store lobby

2:19 Employee talks about car crashing into phone store lobby

0:47 Car crashes into lobby of phone store

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:56 Men's basketball coaches talk after SIUE Edwardsville loses to SIU Carbondale

1:47 MetroLink riders react to Monday shooting