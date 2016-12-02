One mall shows ‘Santa comes in many different colors’

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism" Pause

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

3:07 Over 50-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.