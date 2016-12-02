Cyberbullying drives teen to shoot herself as her family watched in horror

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism" Pause

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

4:10 Tank driver on fate of commander during Battle of the Bulge

1:24 World War II vet's grandson retraces route of tank battles