Professor fatally stabbed on USC campus, student arrested

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism" Pause

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

4:10 Tank driver on fate of commander during Battle of the Bulge

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:24 World War II vet's grandson retraces route of tank battles

4:13 Cardinals GM John Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny talk season

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa