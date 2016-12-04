What’s wrong with these shoulders? This art student flunked her assignment over them

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video Pause

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

1:37 St. Nicholas visits Weihnachtsfest in Millstadt

1:15 Shoppers react to downtown Belleville Bread Co. closing

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:11 O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale

1:42 Restaurant celebrates its 10th year in Belleville

1:13 West sophomore talks about ending losing streak against Edwardsville