Another sign of a better economy? Americans rack up the miles faster than ever

1:37 St. Nicholas visits Weihnachtsfest in Millstadt Pause

0:50 At least 33 killed in Oakland warehouse fire

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:07 Customers react: St. Louis Bread Co. closing in downtown Belleville

4:10 Tank driver on fate of commander during Battle of the Bulge

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:11 O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale

1:13 West sophomore talks about ending losing streak against Edwardsville