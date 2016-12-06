‘Gun shootout’ Mannequin Challenge leads to two arrests

Just when you thought everyone had done the Mannequin Challenge.
A presidential candidate. A former Beatle. U.S. Army soldiers. High school students.
In case you don’t know what the Mannequin Challenge is, well, a bunch of people stand still like mannequins frozen in a scene while someone films them.
A group in Alabama decided to do their own version of the Mannequin Challenge. Perhaps they should have thought about it a little longer.
They decided to re-enact a gun battle and posted the video to Facebook. It’s landed at least two people in jail, according to AL.com, on drug and gun charges.
Kenneth Fennell White, 49, and Terry Brown, 23, have been arrested. The investigation started after police saw the video.
“You have a lot of people with firearms at one address,” Madison County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Mike Salomonsky told WHNT. “And you have to ask yourself the question, 'Why?' and the second question you have to ask yourself: is it a public safety issue?”
The investigation is still ongoing.
