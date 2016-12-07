‘Californta’ pins welcome back legislators with error

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:38 Washington Park police chief speaks at press conference

1:13 Cops spend 3 days, friends spend 6 minutes and find body

0:49 Body discovered along Washington Park Boulevard in East St. Louis

0:42 West Side Optimist Club buys coats for kids at Old Navy

5:07 SIUE student protest rally for unity

1:05 The Sweet Tooth on W. Main St. in Belleville

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa