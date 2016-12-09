AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Post-election, Trump closes companies tied to Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump shut down some of his companies in the days after the election, including four that appeared connected to a possible Saudi Arabia business venture, according to corporate registrations in Delaware.
News of the move comes days before Trump was expected to describe changes he is making to his businesses to avoid potential conflicts of interest as the U.S. president.
The Trump Organization's general counsel, Alan Garten, described shutting down the four companies as routine "housecleaning," and said there was no existing Trump business venture in Saudi Arabia. The four Saudi-related companies were among at least nine companies that Trump filed paperwork to dissolve or cancel since the election.
The recent dissolutions represent a fraction of Trump's global network of companies — the breadth of which has raised conflict-of-interest concerns about whether Trump can balance being an international businessman while conducting the nation's business abroad as president.
Trump's holdings include more than 500 private companies, some of which he creates for prospective deals. The complex and changing structure makes it difficult for Americans to track his financial interests and partners. Trump has disclosed the names and some details about companies in public filings. But a complete picture of Trump's finances is unclear, given that he broke with decades of presidential precedent by not releasing his tax returns during the campaign.
---
AP sources: Mattis received anonymous email in Petraeus case
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump's choice for defense secretary was among U.S. military officials who the FBI concluded received anonymous emails from the woman whose affair with then-CIA director David Petraeus led to his downfall, The Associated Press has learned.
The emails to now-retired Marine Gen. James Mattis and others, warning them to stay away from a Tampa, Florida, socialite, led to the discovery of the affair and revelations that Petraeus had shown classified secrets to his lover, Paula Broadwell.
According to an FBI report and a U.S. official, agents interviewed Mattis, who said he always had proper interactions with the socialite, Jill Kelley. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.
The bizarre scandal surfaced four years ago but has crept back into headlines in recent weeks because Petraeus is among candidates Trump is considering to become secretary of state.
Petraeus resigned as CIA director in November 2012, and later pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of mishandling classified information. He was also fined $100,000 and remains on probation.
---
Trump deepens Goldman ties as he builds out economic team
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the heat of the presidential campaign, Donald Trump accused primary rival Ted Cruz of being controlled by Goldman Sachs because his wife, Heidi, previously worked for the Wall Street giant. He slammed Hillary Clinton for receiving speaking fees from the bank.
"I know the guys at Goldman Sachs. They have total, total control over him," Trump said of Cruz. "Just like they have total control over Hillary Clinton."
Now, Trump is putting Goldman executives at the helm of his administration's economic team. He's expected to name bank president Gary Cohn to an influential White House policy post, according to two people informed of the decision, and has already nominated former Goldman executive Steve Mnuchin to lead the Treasury Department. Steve Bannon, Trump's incoming White House senior adviser, also worked at Goldman before becoming a conservative media executive.
Wall Street executives have long wielded influence in Washington, filling top jobs in both Republican and Democratic administrations. Goldman Sachs itself has produced several Treasury secretaries, White House chiefs of staff and top economic advisers.
But the financial industry's high-level presence in Trump's burgeoning administration runs counter to some core campaign messages that energized his supporters.
---
Obama orders review of election-season hacking
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama has ordered intelligence officials to conduct a broad review of election-season cyberattacks, including the email hacks that rattled the presidential campaign and raised fresh concerns about Russia's meddling in U.S. elections, the White House said Friday.
The review, led by intelligence agencies, will be a "deep dive" into a possible pattern of increased "malicious cyber activity" timed to the campaign season, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said. The review will look at the tactics, targets, key actors and the U.S. government's response to the recent email hacks, as well as incidents reported in past elections, he said.
The president ordered up the report earlier this week and asked that it be completed before he leaves office next month, Schultz said.
"The president wanted this done under his watch because he takes it very seriously," he said. "We are committed to ensuring the integrity of our elections."
U.S. intelligence officials have accused Russia of hacking into Democratic officials' email accounts in an attempt to interfere with the presidential campaign. The Washington Post reported Friday that the CIA has concluded that Russia aimed specifically to help Donald Trump win the presidency.
---
Shutdown threat eases as Dems signal retreat on miners' aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate headed to a vote averting a government shutdown at midnight Friday as coal-state Democrats beat a tactical retreat and promised to continue their fight next year for months-long health care benefits for retired miners.
"We had no intention of shutting down the government," said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., adding that Democrats would provide enough votes to pass a stopgap spending bill to keep the government operating through April 28.
The extended fight over the miners' benefits was intended to "highlight the seriousness of this issue," Schumer said.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., led the battle of coal-state Democrats who demanded a one-year extension for the miners rather than the shorter, four-month fix in the spending bill. Faced with Republicans unwilling to agree to the robust coverage and the departure of House lawmakers, the Democrats relented.
Manchin acknowledged Friday night that he probably did not have the votes to block the bill, but said "the fight will continue" next year.
---
Syrian forces squeeze Aleppo, bring new wave of evacuations
BEIRUT (AP) — Nearly two weeks into a crushing blitz, Syrian forces and their allies have taken control of nearly all of what was once an opposition stronghold in eastern Aleppo, touching off a new wave of evacuations Friday and raising concerns about hundreds of men who have disappeared and are feared to have been seized by the government.
A flood of civilians streamed out on foot in the wake of the relentless campaign by forces loyal to President Bashar Assad to drive rebels from their rapidly crumbling enclave. They joined tens of thousands who have fled since Nov. 26, seeking shelter from the nonstop bombardment and crippling siege.
"The writing on the wall looks as if eastern Aleppo's battle is virtually over," said Staffan de Mistura, the U.N. special envoy to Syria, in an interview with The Associated Press at U.N. headquarters.
The U.N. human rights office expressed deep concern about reports that hundreds of men have vanished after crossing from eastern Aleppo into government-controlled areas.
Relatives reported losing contact with the men, who are between the ages of 30 and 50, after they fled opposition-held areas about a week to 10 days ago, said U.N. spokesman Rupert Colville. It was not clear whether they were fighters or civilians.
---
Dylann Roof laughed during church slaying confession to FBI
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dylann Roof wanted the world to know he hated black people and thought they were criminals. He thought about attacking drug dealers, but they might shoot back. So, he told the FBI, he picked a historic black church in Charleston he had learned about online.
In a videotaped confession shown Friday during his death penalty trial, Roof laughed several times and made exaggerated gun motions as he recounted the massacre. He explained that he wanted to leave at least one person alive to tell what happened and complained that his victims "complicated things" when they hid under tables.
Forty-five minutes into the interview, an FBI agent decided to tell him nine people died in the June 17, 2015, shootings at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
"There wasn't even that many people in there," Roof said incredulously. "Are you lying to me?"
The blurry video made it hard to see his face. After being told the details, an agent asked how he felt.
---
Large crowds to celebrate S. Korean president's impeachment
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Large crowds were expected to gather in South Korea's capital on Saturday to celebrate the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye over an explosive corruption scandal that saw millions protest in previous weeks.
Protesters were planning to march near the Seoul presidential palace where the notoriously aloof Park will remain mostly alone for up to six months until the Constitutional Court rules whether she should step down permanently.
On Friday, South Korean lawmakers impeached Park, a stunning and swift fall for the country's first female leader. The vote came weeks after state prosecutors accused Park of colluding with a longtime friend to extort money and favors from companies and to give that confidante extraordinary sway over government decisions. Park has apologized for putting trust in her friend, Choi Soon-sil, but denies any legal wrongdoings.
After the vote, parliamentary officials hand-delivered formal documents to the presidential Blue House that stripped Park of her power and allowed the country's No. 2 official, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, to assume leadership until the court rules on Park's fate.
"I'd like to say that I'm deeply sorry to the people because the nation has to experience this turmoil because of my negligence and lack of virtue at a time when our security and economy both face difficulties," Park said after the vote, before a closed-door meeting with her Cabinet where she and other aides reportedly broke down in tears.
---
Conspiracy theorists: 'Pizzagate' shooting just a false flag
WASHINGTON (AP) — For conspiracy theorists, the bizarre rumors of "pizzagate" didn't end when a man brought a gun to a Washington restaurant this week in a misguided attempt to rescue nonexistent child sex slaves. Instead, the shooting sparked discussion that the conspiracy runs deeper.
On blogs, YouTube channels and internet radio shows devoted to conspiracy theories, the arrest of Edgar Maddison Welch on Sunday was just the latest "false flag," a term for a cover-up or distraction orchestrated by the government or other powerful figures. The persistent belief in the false-flag theory shows just how stubborn fabricated conspiracies can be, according to experts.
According to police, Welch drove to a restaurant called Comet Ping Pong to investigate the "pizzagate" rumors that Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, and other Washington insiders were harboring child sex slaves there. Police said Welch fired several shots inside the pizzeria on Sunday with a military-style rifle but surrendered peacefully after he found no evidence of a secret pedophilia ring.
There's no evidence to back up the rumors about the restaurant, a beloved neighborhood institution in the wealthy enclave of Chevy Chase. In the past year, Comet employees have reported a damaged car, a stolen bag and online harassment; otherwise, it's never been the subject of a police investigation.
But to true believers, the absence of proof is just another sign of a conspiracy and a well-orchestrated cover-up.
---
John Glenn, astronaut and senator, to lie in state in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Glenn will lie in state in Ohio's capitol building before a celebration of his life of military and government service and two history-making voyages into space.
The public viewing at the Ohio Statehouse and a memorial service at Ohio State University's Mershon Auditorium are planned for late next week. The dates and times were being worked out Friday, said Hank Wilson, of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs. Statehouse officials meet Monday to authorize the public viewing.
Glenn, who died Thursday at age 95, was the first American to orbit the Earth, in 1962, and was the oldest man in space, at age 77 in 1998. A U.S. Marine and combat pilot, he also served as a Democratic U.S. senator, representing Ohio, for more than two decades.
Democratic President Barack Obama on Friday ordered flags at federal buildings and on ships around the world flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Glenn's internment. Glenn is to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C.
Tributes from the nation's leaders and others continued Friday.
