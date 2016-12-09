The injustice she felt after her rape accusation only added to her pain

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students Pause

2:21 91-year-old keeps on truckin' at grocery store job

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

0:40 Wreck on Centreville Avenue in Belleville

1:16 Fatal crash south of Belleville

0:51 Raw footage from wreck on Interstate 55, near Illinois 159

1:08 Edwardsville senior girls basketball star talks big game against West