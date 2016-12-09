What’s a football fan to do when his wife gives him a bowl of roses?

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students Pause

2:36 Lazarus the Cat's Mysterious Long Distance Adventure

0:59 The FBI director tapes over his laptop webcam

2:23 Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case

0:40 Wreck on Centreville Avenue in Belleville

1:16 Fatal crash south of Belleville

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

2:25 Dexter Fowler suits up with St. Louis Cardinals

1:08 Edwardsville senior girls basketball star talks big game against West