Preparing for White House, Trump to attend Army-Navy game

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother Pause

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

1:39 Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin has career night in win over Cahokia

1:16 Fatal crash south of Belleville

0:40 Wreck on Centreville Avenue in Belleville

4:13 Cardinals GM John Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny talk season

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty