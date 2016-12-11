Trump dismisses value of daily intel briefings as he doubts CIA on Russia hacks

1:23 They make sure blind people can 'see' the stage Pause

0:11 Terrence Hargrove Jr. gets a big dunk for East St. Louis in win over West

1:59 $12 million plan to renovate Meredith Home advances

0:47 Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000

2:20 Military Dad returns and surprises his kids at Althoff game

0:40 Wreck on Centreville Avenue in Belleville

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

1:16 Fatal crash south of Belleville