Suspended for calling Michelle Obama ‘an ape in heels,’ she now has her job back

2:52 'I feel like I am Santa Claus' Pause

1:41 Drink and be merry: TX Bourbon line stretches around the block

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

0:58 Belleville mayor and other candidates petition for election

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000

1:23 They make sure blind people can 'see' the stage

5:07 SIUE student protest rally for unity

0:11 Terrence Hargrove Jr. gets a big dunk for East St. Louis in win over West