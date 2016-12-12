Police: Suspect sought in stabbing near California mosque

Police in a Southern California suburb say they're still looking for a man suspected of a hate crime for stabbing a worshipper near a mosque.
Simi Valley police said Monday that a man previously arrested, 29-year-old John Matteson, was involved in the crime, but he was not the one who wielded the knife.
Police spokesman Sgt. Travis Coffey says the two men approached a group of people who had just left the Islamic Center of Simi Valley late Saturday night and yelled slurs at them. That escalated to a physical fight where one of the men stabbed one of the worshippers.
Ventura County jail records show Matteson was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats, violating civil rights and disturbing the peace by fighting. It's not clear whether he has an attorney.
Comments