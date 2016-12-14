After-School Satan Club draws the devout and the curious to Tacoma school

1:48 McKendree Athletic Hall of Famer attends his final Bearcats basketball game Pause

1:58 People pack the American Legion in Nashville hoping for a winning ticket

2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles

1:29 O'Fallon freshman bowls perfect game despite missing an arm

1:05 Former East St. Louis Flyers star Darius Miles' belongings go to auction

1:36 Lancers basketball senior talks win over rival Maroons

0:53 Annheuser-Busch Brewery Lights Christmas display

0:59 Visitor from Hawaii enters Nashville's Queen of Hearts raffle