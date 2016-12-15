Battle of the office supplies: NFL fans mock Thursday night ‘color rush’ uniforms

1:48 McKendree Athletic Hall of Famer attends his final Bearcats basketball game Pause

1:59 St. Louis Blues coach Ken Hitchcock discusses Ryan Reaves and recent losing skid

2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:36 Lancers basketball senior talks win over rival Maroons

0:48 BND Small School Players of the Year

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles

1:05 Former East St. Louis Flyers star Darius Miles' belongings go to auction

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa