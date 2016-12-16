The one-antlered deer who set off a mini-power struggle in New York City is dead

His name was “J.R.” and he sparked an unusual and surprisingly heated back and forth between New York City’s mayor and New York’s governor, but now he’s dead.
At the beginning of December, residents of Harlem noticed a one-antlered deer living in Jackie Robinson Park, according to the New York Post. The male, experts guessed, had made his way onto the island searching for a mate and quickly became a local celebrity as the #HarlemDeer, as he was called on Twitter.
At first, the city decided to ignore the deer, despite calls from some to capture and release it in a safer environment, according to the New York Times.
“In almost all situations, it’s best to leave the deer alone, for the safety of the deer and the public,” Sean Mahar, a spokesman for the conservation department, said Wednesday, per the Times.
However, the deer left the park Thursday and ventured into a public housing complex nearby, seemingly unafraid of humans, according to WPIX. As a result, city police tranquilized and captured the deer because they feared it would venture into traffic, according to the Times.
But that was just the beginning of an odd battle between city officials and the governor’s office.
After the deer was captured, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office announced it would likely be euthanized because of state regulations prohibiting the relocation of deer, according to the New York Daily News.
The news prompted an outcry from the public, including Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., who tweeted his displeasure with the decision.
It's Christmas! Can't we find this deer a new home? Maybe in Pelham Bay Park? #savethedeer #whatwouldrudolphthink? https://t.co/NHkmSGRxyD— Ruben Diaz Jr. (@rubendiazjr) December 16, 2016
However, the mayor’s office maintained its position, saying that euthanasia and releasing the deer back into the Bronx were its only options and that it could not risk letting the deer free in a densely populated area, according to the Times.
“We’re sort of backed into a corner here,” Natalie Grybauskas, a spokeswoman for de Blasio, said on Thursday afternoon. “It’s not so much a decision as it is, ‘This is the option.’”
So on Thursday night, the animal shelter where the deer was announced that it had received orders to put it down.
An hour later, however, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he had ordered the Environmental Conservation Department to help the city find the deer a new home outside the city.
The mayor’s office then said it had no conversation with state officials on the change in position regarding state regulations and that in their previous discussions, the state said it would prefer the deer be euthanized. And even with Cuomo’s new announcement, the city said it would still proceed with that plan Friday morning, per the Times.
However, under intense pressure, the mayor’s office later reversed itself, saying it would work with state officials to move the deer to a less populated area.
But as soon as the decision was made, the deer died at the animal shelter because of “stress,” according to the mayor’s office.
Sad news: while under the stress of captivity & while awaiting potential transport upstate by state DEC, the Harlem deer has died.— Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) December 16, 2016
The deer’s death has not stopped the back and forth between the city and state governments. The city’s parks department spokesperson told the New York Daily News that the deer died because state officials took too long to pick up the deer and transport it. The state, however, blamed the city for its delay in accepting the offer to transport the deer until Friday.
The controversy over one deer is just the latest in a series of incidents highlighting the tense relationship between de Blasio and Cuomo, who have feuded openly in the past year.
On social media, some users assigned blame for the deer’s death, while others cracked sardonic jokes, comparing the death to the recent string of celebrity deaths this past year.
@AielloTV Is there a woodland animal that Butcher DeBlasio hasn't killed? #RIPStatenIslandChuck #RIPHarlemDeer— Farbrook (@dutchindian) December 16, 2016
Blasio let a deer die rather than agree with Cuomo. #Harlemdeer https://t.co/KT2IsInoZS— Annie Higgins (@Midwood49) December 16, 2016
#HarlemDeer died. Gov Cuomo wanted to usurp Mayor DeBlasio's authority. They were going to humanely put it down but now its dead from stress— LilEsBella (@LilEsBella) December 16, 2016
Random Person: How can 2016 get any worse?— Chris Dmytriw (@chrisdmytriw1) December 16, 2016
Me: #harlemdeer
The level of incompetence between @BilldeBlasio & #Cuomo over the #HarlemDeer is staggering, and now its died. #BothOfYouStink— Denny Salas (@denny_salas) December 16, 2016
RIP Harbambi...— Rob Garver (@rrgarver) December 16, 2016
I'll see myself out.
#HarlemDeer pic.twitter.com/qKE29DXvdW— Adam Kelsey (@adam_kels) December 16, 2016
The one-antlered Harlem deer dying of stress is honestly the most 2016 that has happened all year. Stress!— Hannah Orenstein (@hannahorens) December 16, 2016
