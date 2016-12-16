Mom who said she put her newborn in a refrigerator may spend Christmas at home

2:58 Allison Long’s photographs of The 12 Strays of Christmas Pause

2:14 Behind the scenes: How to photograph a monitor lizard

1:28 Collinsville school creates appreciation video

5:01 Students' honest reactions to hearing they're appreciated

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

2:41 Wilborn family's faith helps them battle cancer

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked