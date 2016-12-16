Potato and tortilla chips recalled due to salmonella risk

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling Pause

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

1:28 Collinsville school creates appreciation video

2:41 Wilborn family's faith helps them battle cancer

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road

1:36 Lancers basketball senior talks win over rival Maroons

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles

3:29 Mother talks about losing son