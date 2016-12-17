Rally at university held for victim of alleged sex assault

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling Pause

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

0:24 Winter weather leads to crashes in metro-east

2:41 Wilborn family's faith helps them battle cancer

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

5:07 SIUE student protest rally for unity

3:13 The beat goes on

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles

1:36 Lancers basketball senior talks win over rival Maroons