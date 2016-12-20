Man surprises his girlfriend by proposing in Central Park – then gets stabbed

1:41 A behind the scenes look at Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate's peppermint bark Pause

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

3:42 Woman becomes viral phenomenon by posting that her body is just fine, thanks

0:47 Ghostlike octopod discovered deep underwater in Hawaii

1:23 Clover restaurant open Christmas Day for needy

0:12 Okawville Rockets have new all-time scoring leader

1:32 Fire chief explains what happened

1:36 Lancers basketball senior talks win over rival Maroons

0:55 Belleville West student completes Eagle project