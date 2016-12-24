A dying homeless man has just one wish: A home for his beloved best friend

3:18 Woman, pastor talk about 'Christmas miracle' on state Route 163 Pause

1:45 Elisha's Cove gives parents of special needs children a much-needed break

1:30 Columbia junior talks conference win over Freeburg

1:02 Highland High School senior scores perfect 36 on ACT

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner

0:47 Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location

1:15 Bob Ellison shares his voice with the community

0:26 Their wish for blankets came true hundredfold

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa