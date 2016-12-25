Tortoise that acts like a puppy wins hearts at wildlife rehab center

0:36 Firefighters battle Marissa structure fire on Christmas Eve Pause

1:45 Elisha's Cove gives parents of special needs children a much-needed break

1:30 Columbia junior talks conference win over Freeburg

0:52 He may be small, but Dozer will push his way into your heart

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

0:47 Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner

2:02 Retired Illinois State Police officer talks about his family's history in law enforcement