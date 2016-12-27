Trump says UN just a club for people to 'have a good time'

1:46 Bailey Cakes and Afterwords Books to switch buildings Pause

1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:18 Woman, pastor talk about 'Christmas miracle' on state Route 163

0:49 Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York

2:58 Obama at Dallas memorial service: 'We are one American family'

0:34 Mom stops man from kidnapping daughter at store

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

0:28 Timelapse of Pavlof Volcano erupting in Alaska's Aleutian Islands