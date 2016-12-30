Good news: Fewer people are driving drunk. But there's still room for improvement.

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa Pause

2:20 Edwardsville's Mark Smith talks 30-point game in tourney win

1:48 McKendree Athletic Hall of Famer attends his final Bearcats basketball game

0:27 Tanker car derailment at refinery

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:08 The Sandwich Shop leaves a legacy in Collinsville

2:11 Maroons advance to Centralia Tourney semifinal

2:08 McKendree athletic director talks about honoring member of school's Athletic Hall of Fame

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history