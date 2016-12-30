Kansas’ Marshall among House winners still receiving campaign money after election

Rep.-elect Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, received $14,000 in campaign contributions in the weeks after November’s election, in part to help the incoming freshman retire $135,000 in debt.
According to an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics, Marshall’s post-election haul was second among challengers who beat incumbents only to Rep.-elect Don Bacon of Nebraska, a Republican who received nearly $25,000.
Bacon defeated Rep. Brad Ashford, a Democrat, in November. Marshall defeated Rep. Tim Huelskamp, a fellow Republican, in the August primary.
Marshall, a physician, received contributions from the political action committees of the American Hospital Association, the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the American Academy of Dermatology.
The anesthesiologists PAC was his biggest single contributor, sending $5,000 to Marshall’s campaign committee on Nov. 11.
Marshall also received contributions from the PACs of three influential Republican incumbent members of Congress.
The PACs of Reps. Mike Conaway and Michael Burgess of Texas, as well as Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, each gave Marshall’s campaign committee $1,000.
Conaway is the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, which Marshall hopes to join next month.
Burgess, also a physician, is a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and health care falls under its jurisdiction. Burgess’ Lone Star Leadership PAC made an effort to elect more doctors to Congress and had endorsed Marshall.
Walker was elected chairman last month of the House Republican Study Committee, a group of 150 conservatives that has a big role in shaping policy.
In one of the year’s biggest primary upsets, Marshall defeated Huelskamp of Fowler, one of the most outspoken conservatives in Congress.
Marshall, of Great Bend, then went on to defeat Independent Alan LaPolice, a Clyde educator, in the general election.
The most recent Federal Election Commission report for Marshall’s campaign committee shows that between Oct. 24 and Nov. 28, Marshall repaid himself $55,000 of the $199,000 he’d loaned his campaign.
