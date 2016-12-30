Kansas’ Marshall among House winners still receiving campaign money after election

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them Pause

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

2:20 Edwardsville's Mark Smith talks 30-point game in tourney win

1:03 Fundraising effort underway for nonprofit that helps teens

0:27 Tanker car derailment at refinery

1:43 Blues players talk about upcoming Winter Classic