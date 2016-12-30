Long-dead actors can now appear in new movies, but would they want to?

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history Pause

1:03 Fundraising effort underway for nonprofit that helps teens

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

1:59 Belleville West advances to Centralia tourney title game

2:08 The Sandwich Shop leaves a legacy in Collinsville

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:11 Maroons advance to Centralia Tourney semifinal

1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa

1:43 Blues players talk about upcoming Winter Classic