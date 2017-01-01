AP New Year's poll: Americans enter 2017 on optimistic note

0:50 Built by Battle designed to motivate you Pause

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

1:46 Hall of Famer Chris Pronger returns to the ice for Winter Classic Alumni Game

2:08 The Sandwich Shop leaves a legacy in Collinsville

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:36 O'Fallon advances at Centralia Holiday Tournament

1:43 Blues players talk about upcoming Winter Classic

2:14 Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky talks about NHL Winter Classic in St. Louis

1:24 Former St. Louis Blue Pierre Turgeon scores two goals in Winter Classic Alumni Game