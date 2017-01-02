Dad wonders why viewers didn’t react sooner when his daughter died on Facebook Live

Many people were watching on Facebook Live when a young Arkansas mother collapsed and died with her young son nearby, but it was half an hour before anyone went to check on her, her father said.
The video starts with 25-year-old Keiana Herndon singing, talking to viewers and shooting video of the youngest of her two children from a friend’s house in El Dorado, Arkansas. Moments later Herndon started rubbing her face and eyes, then suddenly fell to the floor and dropped the phone, according to news reports.
Herndon’s aunt, Barbara Johnson, told Arkansas television station KATV that her niece could be heard gasping for air on the live feed as her son played with the phone.
The video has been removed.
Herndon’s uncle, Jeffrey Herndon, said on video broadcast on WNYT Television that the views for the video went from two or three to “too many for it to be such a tragic live shot.”
Herdon’s father, Richard Herndon, told KARK 4 News that he has not been able to watch the video but that he wishes someone would have acted sooner. “It’s amazing for someone to sit there and see somebody or hear them take their last breath, and nobody did anything,” he said.
The video ends with Herndon’s friend finding her on the floor and calling 911, KATV reported.
