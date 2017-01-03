Ford cancels $1.6 billion Mexico plant after Trump’s criticism

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world Pause

1:35 Can 12-year-old convince school administrators to allow Minecraft game at school?

1:07 Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo prepares for NHL Winter Classic

1:12 Blues coach Ken Hitchcock talks about Winter Classic win over Blackhawks

0:54 How much water should you drink?

1:46 Hall of Famer Chris Pronger returns to the ice for Winter Classic Alumni Game

1:36 O'Fallon advances at Centralia Holiday Tournament

0:47 Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location

1:10 Making perfect pour-over coffee