Convicted murderer Charles Manson hospitalized, media reports say

Charles Manson, who is serving nine life sentences after being convicted of conspiracy to commit a series of murders in 1969, has been hospitalized in California, according to multiple media reports.
A source told The Los Angeles Times that Manson, 82, is “seriously ill.” TMZ first reported that Manson had been moved from California’s Corcoran State Prison to a hospital.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation declined to comment to the Los Angeles Times, citing safety and security reasons.
Mason’s followers, known as the Manson Family, killed nine people, including the actress Sharon Tate, in the summer of 1969. Manson, who was considered the leader and who had instructed his group to commit the murders, was convicted in 1971.
Manson was denied parole for the 12th time in 2012.
