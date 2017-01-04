10 Things to Know for Today

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?' Pause

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

1:53 Belleville OKs church despite parking concerns

1:35 Can 12-year-old convince school administrators to allow Minecraft game at school?

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

1:48 O'Fallon basketball rolls to conference win over East

1:10 Making perfect pour-over coffee

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County