Marine faces hearing in Parris Island hazing probe

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder Pause

1:04 Snow falls in the metro-east

0:27 A bald eagle takes flight near Breese

1:53 Belleville OKs church despite parking concerns

0:47 Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:20 Blues forward David Perron talks about the NHL Winter Classic

1:48 O'Fallon basketball rolls to conference win over East

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in