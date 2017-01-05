A man skipped work for the birth of his son. He was fired while his wife was in labor.

2:27 'Thelma Lou' from The Andy Griffith Show turns 90 Pause

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

1:44 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook removed from electoral board

1:51 After 40 years, Roger Mueller still a presence for Maroons