Police: Beating on video began after friendly encounter

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden Pause

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

1:31 Edwardsvile girls basketball coach talks win over O'Fallon

1:51 After 40 years, Roger Mueller still a presence for Maroons

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

1:44 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook removed from electoral board

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.