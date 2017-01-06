It’s party time! American Mardis Gras season begins today

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close Pause

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

1:42 Giving his 240th pint of blood, to reach 30 gallons

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner

1:31 Edwardsvile girls basketball coach talks win over O'Fallon

1:48 O'Fallon basketball rolls to conference win over East

1:51 After 40 years, Roger Mueller still a presence for Maroons