NC man arrested on felony hacking charge is expected to plead guilty

1:28 Shooting reported at Ft. Lauderdale airport Pause

1:14 Equal Pay: When Women Succeed, America Succeeds

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

0:38 Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny discusses paternity leave for Matt Carpenter

1:39 Video: Making a king cake in two minutes

1:42 Giving his 240th pint of blood, to reach 30 gallons

1:51 After 40 years, Roger Mueller still a presence for Maroons

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner