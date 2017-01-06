NC man arrested on felony hacking charge is expected to plead guilty

A 24-year-old North Carolina man accused by federal prosecutors of hacking into CIA Director John Brennan’s personal email and posting sensitive government information on WikiLeaks was expected to plead guilty on a felony charge Friday in court, according to news reports.
Justin Liverman, of Morehead City in eastern North Carolina, was arrested in September 2016 along with another North Carolina man from Wilkes County, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
FBI officials in Charlotte helped investigate the case.
Washington-based news outlet Politico reported Friday that Liverman was scheduled to appear in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, and was expected to plead guilty to conspiracy, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years. Politico reported that a co-defendant, Andrew Boggs, age 22, of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, might appear in court next week.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alexandria could not be reached by McClatchy on Friday morning.
Federal officials have previously said that Boggs and Liverman – known online as hackers “INCURSIO and D3F4ULT” – were arrested on charges related to computer hacking and had targeted several high-level U.S. officials and government systems. The Department of Justice said in 2016 the two men were affiliated with other hackers in the United Kingdom and operated in a group that called itself “Crackas With Attitude.”
Documents filed in federal court accuse Boggs and Liverman of not only hacking U.S. government officials and their families but also making harassing phone calls to their victims and impersonating them on social media.
