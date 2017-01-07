The Latest: Storm causes flight cancellations, power outages

A tractor-trailer turned over on Interstate 20 West blocking both westbound lanes right before the Indiana Avenue Overpass in Vicksburg, Miss., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The incident involved one vehicle and the driver was transported away for medical care.
Vicksburg Post, via AP
Courtland Wells
Luis Morales laughs as Salvador Damazo crashes into him, while pushing him, down a hill at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex in Jackson, Tenn., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
The Jackson Sun via AP
C.B. Schmelter
Nathan Williamson, left, Ashlynne Clifft, Amy Clifft, Alyssa Clifft and Christen Long make their way to the top of the hill at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex in Jackson, Tenn., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.
The Jackson Sun via AP
C.B. Schmelter
A car is loaded onto a flatbed wrecker after it crashed at the corner of Lanese Dockery Drive and Union University Drive in Jackson, Tenn., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Police on scene said the car slid on the icy road.
The Jackson Sun via AP
C.B. Schmelter
Joe Williams, right, with Taylor's Do It Center in Norfolk, Va.,, helps Leslie Councill, of Councill Realty and Management, load the stores three bag limit of rock salt into her truck, Friday afternoon Jan. 6, 2017. The store has sold more than 800 bags of rock salt and are currently out of snow shovels but are expecting over one hundred snow shovels to be delivered to the store later in the day.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
L. Todd Spencer
Monitors show several canceled Delta flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Atlanta. Delta canceled about 350 flights due to inclement weather. Shoppers emptied shelves of bread and milk, road workers began working 12-hour shifts, and states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas ahead of a winter storm stalking the South.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Branden Camp
Delta passengers wait in line in hopes of catching their flight out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as monitors display flight information, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Atlanta. Delta canceled about 350 flights due to inclement weather. Shoppers emptied shelves of bread and milk, road workers began working 12-hour shifts, and states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas ahead of a winter storm stalking the South.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Branden Camp
A man monitors boards at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Atlanta. Delta canceled about 350 flights due to inclement weather. Shoppers emptied shelves of bread and milk, road workers began working 12-hour shifts, and states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas ahead of a winter storm stalking the South.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Branden Camp
Travelers monitor the boards at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Atlanta. Delta canceled about 350 flights due to inclement weather. Shoppers emptied shelves of bread and milk, road workers began working 12-hour shifts, and states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas ahead of a winter storm stalking the South.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Branden Camp
A traveler arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as it begins to rain, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Atlanta. Shoppers emptied shelves of bread and milk, road workers began working 12-hour shifts, and states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas ahead of a winter storm stalking the South.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Branden Camp
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, deer forage after a night of fresh snowfall, in Boulder, Colo. Deer have it rough during the winter, when much of their food is covered by snow and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says people can make it worse by disturbing the animals, forcing them to use energy they must conserve until spring. Feeding deer is also a bad idea, since the animal's digestion adapts to the winter season and they can suffer from the wrong type of food.
Brennan Linsley, file
AP Photo
Daniel Patricio spreads sand onto the sidewalk of Trustmark Bank at the intersection of Clay and Washington Street in Vicksburg, Miss., on Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2017. Rain and sleet caused roads, bridges and sidewalks to freeze over during the morning's precipitation.
The Vicksburg Post via AP
Courtland Wells
Craig Bodey collects shopping carts to return them to the store at the Marsh on Nichol Avenue in Anderson, Ind. on Friday Jan. 6, 2017. Temperatures were in the single digits across central Indiana on Friday.
The Herald-Bulletin via AP
Don Knight
Travis Pfaff, owner of Pfaff Roofing, finishes up a roofing job on Spruce Street as snow begins to fall on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Winston-Salem Journal via AP
Andrew Dye
A young bus rider gets an escort through the cold after school in Marion, Ind., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
The Chronicle-Tribune via AP
Jeff Morehead
Birds battle in the cold at a feeder in the countryside east of Marion, Ind., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
The Chronicle-Tribune via AP
Jeff Morehead
A truck navigates a snowy section of Niles Avenue in St. Joseph, Mich., after a winter weather system dumped several inches of snow in the area, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Michigan transportation officials are urging caution amid wintry weather that's affecting travel across portions of the state.
The Herald-Palladium via AP
Don Campbell
A pedestrian makes his way across an icy Willamette Street in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, after a snow storm dumped several inches of snow on the area. A series of winter storms were moving east and threatening turbulent weather across much of the Southeast.
The Register-Guard via AP
Chris Pietsch
Randall County Emergency responders work an accident at Interstate 27 and Highway 2219, after a driver slide off the service road, in Amarillo, Texas, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. One person was transported to nearby a nearby hospital.
The Amarillo Globe News via AP
Michael Schumacher
