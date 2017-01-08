Hero shields mother of two from Fort Lauderdale airport shooter

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

0:38 Passengers gather on the tarmac at FLL following airport shooting

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

0:59 Wi-Fi Hotspots available at Belleville Public Library

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:03 Althoff and East St. Louis basketball battle at Highland Shootout

0:59 Learn more about Kiddo's Closet & Clips