Millions watch Georgia Tech swim team do laps in the snow – in its Speedos

0:38 Passengers gather on the tarmac at FLL following airport shooting Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:59 Wi-Fi Hotspots available at Belleville Public Library

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

1:03 Althoff and East St. Louis basketball battle at Highland Shootout

2:49 Althoff basketball coach discusses Goodwin's shoulder injury