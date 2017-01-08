Police in West Virginia fatally shoot knife-wielding suspect

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in? Pause

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

0:59 Wi-Fi Hotspots available at Belleville Public Library

0:37 Dallas Stars plane makes emergency landing

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

1:03 Althoff and East St. Louis basketball battle at Highland Shootout

2:49 Althoff basketball coach discusses Goodwin's shoulder injury

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?