Have a quarter of a million dollars? Great! You can afford to raise a child.

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit Pause

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level

3:10 Muslim feminist challenges stereotypes with literature

0:59 Wi-Fi Hotspots available at Belleville Public Library

0:39 Braving the cold for a frigid game of Ultimate Frisbee

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

1:03 Althoff and East St. Louis basketball battle at Highland Shootout

2:49 Althoff basketball coach discusses Goodwin's shoulder injury